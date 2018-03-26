March 30 is National Doctors’ Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year on March 30, hospitals, communities, and patients throughout the nation take the day to recognize their physicians. National Doctors' Day is a day where we focus on what it means to be a doctor, and appreciate everything medical providers have done to keep us healthy.

Dr. Doug Apple from Spectrum Health, talks about National Doctors' Day and what it means to the community and to physicians.

Thank your doctor this Friday, or leave a "thank you" on Spectrum Health's Facebook page on Friday, March 30.