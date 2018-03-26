Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. More than a million products will soon be ready to ship from a new Amazon fulfillment center that's right here in Michigan.

Governor Rick Snyder joined other officials for the facility's grand opening on Friday, in Livonia, on the east side of the state. More than 250,000 products are expected to ship from the center each week.

This center is the first of its kind in Michigan.

Construction on the facility wrapped up last September; it used to be an old GM plant.

2. Another victory for the University of Michigan! The Wolverines are heading to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament!

The Number 3 Seeded Wolverines are on a 13 game winning streak.

The team took on Florida State on Saturday night, in the West Region Final. They played a defense dominated second half, crushing Florida with a 58-54 win.

Michigan advances to San Antonio this weekend to face 11 Seed Loyola-Chicago, the underdogs of the tournament. Tip off is at 6:09 p.m.

3. Hundreds of people came together for an early Easter dinner, courtesy of Guiding Light Mission.

Yesterday's dinner in Grand Rapids was for those in need, and it was completely free.

One of the ninth grade volunteers says she's been volunteering at the center since she was a toddler, and says her favorite part of serving others is just getting to talk to those who come in for a meal.

Guiding Light helps those struggling with addiction get back on their feet. In the past year, they've helped more than 600 people find jobs.

4. For many West Michiganders visiting Grand Haven is a must in the summer, and a staple of the city announced when it plans to reopen for the season.

Pronto Pups posted on their Facebook page that they plan to reopen for the summer season on Friday, April 6.

They also posted a picture of the famous treat, saying they've been getting some practice before the summer opening.

If you plan to go, just remember they only take cash.

5. The Soo Locks are officially open, and hundreds of people turned out to watch the first freighter go through.

Ahead of the opening, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters were breaking up the ice in Lake Superior, and with more than 50 percent of LAke Superior still covered in ice, the majority of ice breaking resources were positioned above the Soo Locks.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted about the midnight opening on their Facebook page on Saturday night, saying 300 "boat nerds" came out to watch the festivities.

According to M-Live, every year more than 4,500 ships move 80 million tons of cargo through the locks.