School district plans for more armed security after saying students will be armed with rocks

Posted 3:40 PM, March 26, 2018, by

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania school district in the national spotlight for its plan to defend students in the event of a shooting is concerned about the effect of all that attention.

The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District made headlines last week after announcing students would be armed with rocks as a last-ditch effort to defend themselves if a shooter attacked the school.

Following all the media attention the district has gotten, Superintendent David Helsel posted on Facebook on Sunday night that the district is concerned that something might happen because of all the attention, according to WNEP.

In response, Helsel said that school buildings will have additional armed security starting Monday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s