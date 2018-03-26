There could be money with your Valpak coupons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Valpak is putting more than just savings in their coupon envelopes. They're giving some people actual money.

It might sound too good to be true, but Valpak said it's not. Certain envelopes will have real $100 checks, with no strings attached.

For the rest of 2018, the checks will be placed at random in those mailers. The checks are made out to "Cash" and the money can be used for whatever you want. No personal information is needed from winners.

Valpak of West Michigan owner Lia Jensen said the promotion is a way to thank the people who check out the coupons and encourage others to look through all of the savings as well.

“It’s just an extra way for people to maybe get a free dinner," said Jensen. "We have a lot of great advertisers in our envelope, and if you find an extra $100, maybe you can use that at one of our advertisers.”

Jensen said they did the same special last year with around 36 checks of $100 delivered to Grand Rapids homes, but only about eight checks were actually cashed.

“We have a distribution of 160,000 Valpak envelopes in the Grand Rapids market. As a national promotion, we're including $100 checks. The odds are there is one check in every 50,000," said Jensen. "The odds are there's three $100 checks consumers can find on a monthly basis in the Grand Rapids market and cash those.”

For more information, click here.