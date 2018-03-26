Young girl dies in Friday night crash, two other children injured

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-year-old girl passed away from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred on 66th Street near 26th Avenue in Bangor Township just after 8 p.m. on March 23.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle got distracted, swerved off the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

The female driver and two children in the car were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The third child in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating this crash.