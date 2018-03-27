× $458 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing tonight

MICHIGAN — The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and you have a chance to win some major cash in tonight’s drawing.

At $458 million, the Michigan Lottery drawing tonight is the 4th largest jackpot in its history. Officials say if one person from Michigan wins the jackpot it will be the largest Mega Millions win in the state.

You have until 10:45 p.m. to purchase your ticket at one of the 11,000 retailers in the state, or you can buy them by clicking here.