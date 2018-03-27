Cedar Springs athletic field broken into again, vandalized

Live – Arraignment of former MSU dean

Posted 1:22 PM, March 27, 2018

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich — Skinner Field in Cedar Springs has taken another financial hit after vandals broke into the concession stand and locker room areas.

You might remember, the concession stand was broken into last year and hundreds of dollars were stolen.

According to the Cedar Springs Youth Football Facebook Page, chemicals were poured onto the floor and attempts were made to reportedly burn the building down.  Photo shared on the organization’s social media page show damage throughout the building. It also shows  what’s left of what looks to be a charred American flag tossed in a sink.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.

2 comments

  • jerry

    hey morons that are educated beyond there mentality that are running the schools its 2018 they do make cameras to catch people that rob places but to think that a school teacher or administrator would think of that is asking to much out of them

    Reply