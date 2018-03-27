Live – Arraignment of former MSU dean

Cedar Springs Schools board member resigns after post on superintendent controversy

Posted 2:09 PM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, March 27, 2018

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Fallout continues in Cedar Springs after the school superintendent announced her resignation Monday night.

The Cedar Springs School Board accepted Superintendent Laura VanDuyn’s resignation during a meeting on Monday evening following a closed door session. Her resignation will be effective Friday afternoon.

Tim Bauer, from Cedar Springs Schools website

A group of parents and teachers had made allegations of bullying, intimidation and poor policy choices during the three years of VanDuyn’s time as superintendent. School Board President Heidi Reed expressed her disappointment in the resignation, adding she’s disappointed with how protesters have behaved. Many wore matching shirts that read, ‘#ResignVanDuyn.’

Tuesday morning, school board member Tim Bauer made a post on social media that some in the community took as a threat.

 

Screenshot of Tim Bauer post

School Board President Heidi Reed says that she and School Resource Officer, Tom McCutucheon spoke with Bauer and Bauer took down the post and posted again apologizing.  Reed tells FOX 17 that Bauer told them he does not “encourage bullying or physical violence of any sort.”  She says that she is the lone spokesperson for the board and Bauer should have made it clear he was not speaking for the board.

Screen shot of Tim Bauer post

And after several comments on the post, Bauer has announced that he will be resigning his seat at the next Cedar Springs Board Meeting.

Screen shot from Tim Bauer post

