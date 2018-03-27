Cedar Springs Schools board member resigns after post on superintendent controversy

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – Fallout continues in Cedar Springs after the school superintendent announced her resignation Monday night.

The Cedar Springs School Board accepted Superintendent Laura VanDuyn’s resignation during a meeting on Monday evening following a closed door session. Her resignation will be effective Friday afternoon.

A group of parents and teachers had made allegations of bullying, intimidation and poor policy choices during the three years of VanDuyn’s time as superintendent. School Board President Heidi Reed expressed her disappointment in the resignation, adding she’s disappointed with how protesters have behaved. Many wore matching shirts that read, ‘#ResignVanDuyn.’

Tuesday morning, school board member Tim Bauer made a post on social media that some in the community took as a threat.

School Board President Heidi Reed says that she and School Resource Officer, Tom McCutucheon spoke with Bauer and Bauer took down the post and posted again apologizing. Reed tells FOX 17 that Bauer told them he does not “encourage bullying or physical violence of any sort.” She says that she is the lone spokesperson for the board and Bauer should have made it clear he was not speaking for the board.

And after several comments on the post, Bauer has announced that he will be resigning his seat at the next Cedar Springs Board Meeting.

We’ll have more details when they become available.