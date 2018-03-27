MSU signs defensive tackle to letter of intent

Posted 10:23 PM, March 27, 2018

(AP) — Michigan State has signed defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory to a national letter of intent.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Mallory is from Bolingbrook, Illinois. Michigan State announced his addition Tuesday.

Coach Mark Dantonio says Mallory is “a big guy who can move and is very instinctive.” He says the incoming recruit will give the Spartans depth at defensive tackle.

Mallory had 12 sacks in his senior season in high school.

