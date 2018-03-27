Picky kids or those with allergies will love these snacks featured by mompreneur Sherri French

Whether you have picky kids, those with allergies or you don't want to sacrifice their health because of a busy schedule, mompreneur Sherri French shares some wonderful snacks that will keep your family smiling. There's only one problem: adults will love them, too, as we found out. Take note that many of the products listed below will also have a coupon code.
1.)Nature's Crush Popcorn: (purchase on Amazon.com and use coupon code 444CRUSH for 10 percent off)
Flavors: Original Blend, Light & Zesty Blend and Aromatic Herb Blend
- Nature’s Crush Microwave Popcorn is different because it uses real herbs and spices, not artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It is whole grain, gluten-free, vegan and certified Non-GMO.
- Nature’s Crush isn’t just great-tasting popcorn, it is the first to crack the code on how to get real herbs and spices into a microwave bag.
- Nature’s Crush is perfect for snacks, lunch boxes, parties and movie nights.
2.) Wicked Crisps : (purchase on Amazon.com using code 44WICKED and receive 10 percent off)
Flavors: Cheesy Cheese Pizza, Red Curry Hummus, Spinach Parmesan, Sweet Potato Soufflé, Spring Vegetable Medley, Roasted Garlic and Asiago Cheese
- Wicked Crisps are artisan-baked vegetable crisps that combine bold innovative flavor and healthy ingredients for a taste that is deliciously deceptive.
- Wicked Crisps start with wholesome ingredients like spinach, chickpea hummus, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, field peas and broccoli.
- Wicked Crisps are ideal for anyone looking for a crunchy better-for-you snack they can feel good about eating and are available in six flavors to satisfy everyone’s taste buds
3.) Rule Breaker Snacks: (purchase on Amazon.com using code 444BREAK for 10 percent off)
Flavors: Blondie and Brownies
- Rule Breaker Snacks harness the power of beans along with oats and other wholesome ingredients to create truly delicious, indulgent and guilt-free goodies.
- Chickpeas (garbanzo beans) are the first ingredient in Rule Breaker Deep Chocolate Brownies and Chocolate Chunk Blondies yet they offer a rich delicious flavor and texture.
- Perfect for anyone looking for a treat they feel better about eating, Rule Breaker snacks are Gluten-Free, 100% plant-based (vegan), Nut-free and school safe, Top 8 allergen-free.
4.) Sneaky Chef:
Flavors: Sneaky Chef Creamy No-Nut Butter, Sneaky Chef Chocolate No-Nut Butter, Sneaky Chef Creamy No-Nut Butter Grab & Go Packaging
- Sneaky Chef No-Nut Butter is a delicious peanut-butter alternative made from naturally sweet and "nutty" tasting yellow peas, but without a trace of peanuts, tree nuts, seeds, or soy.
- Sneaky Chef CHOCOLATE No-Nut Butter tastes like old-fashioned brownie batter licked straight off the mixer and has less than half the sugar of Nutella and other chocolate spreads
- Sneaky Chef No-Nut Butter is perfect for families managing food allergies at home or for nut-free schools.
5.) Banana Wave: (purchase on Amazon.com using code 44BANANA for 10 percent off)
- BANANA WAVE bananamilk is a delicious, creamy and nutrient-filled option. It is sweetened by nature and contains a full serving of bananas in each 8 ounce serving.
- BANANA WAVE bananamilk contains three of nature’s “super foods” – fruit, grains and seeds. One serving contains as much potassium as a small banana as well as 29 vitamins and minerals and 1200 mg of Omega-3s.
- BANANA WAVE bananamilk is a nutritious option for anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, active kids, athletes, and of course, banana lovers.
6.) Kalot Superfood: (purchase on Amazon.com using code 444KALOT for 10 percent off)
Flavors: Almond Butter blends: Blueberry Cinnamon Walnut; Cherry Vanilla; Dark Chocolate Coconut; Espresso Hazelnut, Chia Cashew Butter Blends: Blueberry Vanilla; White Chocolate Strawberry; Chocolate Chip, Sunflower Seed Butter Blends: Cinnamon Apple; Chocolate Cherry
- Kalot offers nutritional nut and seed butters blended with real fruits and spices for a decadent taste experience that is naturally full of antioxidants, essential minerals, healthy fats, and phytonutrients.
- Kalot Superfood offers great taste variety and can be seamlessly incorporated into hectic routines to keep bodies full, fueled and healthy.
- Kalot Superfood is perfect with fruit, oatmeal, yogurt, sandwiches, and smoothies, in baked goods or by the spoonful.
7.) Cherryvale Farms: (purchase on Amazon.com using code 44CHERRY for 10 percent off)
Product: Instant Indulgence Mug Cakes
- Cherryvale Farms Instant Indulgence is 100% plant-based individual microwave mug cakes! They are the first clean-ingredient, 100% plant-based mix that creates delicious cake in the microwave in just over a minute.
- You’ll be amazed at how quickly you can “bake” your next delicious, instantly indulgent treat! They are egg-free, dairy-free, nut-free and free from preservatives and artificial colors and flavors.
- Instant Indulgence Mug Cakes make for something warm, delicious and quick- in an individual serving that can be enjoyed at work, at home or on-the-go.