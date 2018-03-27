× Wyoming appoints new council member for 1st Ward

WYOMING, Mich. – The City of Wyoming has a new city council member.

The City Council appointed Sheldon DeKryger to the 1st Ward Council seat at a special meeting Monday night. DeKryger will finish the term of Bill Ver Hulst who resigned earlier in March due to health reasons. The term runs until this November and DeKryger indicated he plans to run again for the seat.

The city says that DeKryger and his family have lived in Wyoming since 1995. He has served on the city’s Construction Board of Appeals for the last nine years.