Your Spring Break staycation should include Grand Rapids Public Museum

Posted 10:54 AM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 10:53AM, March 27, 2018

\

There's no reason to be jealous of friends heading out-of-town when there are some really neat things to see and do at places like Grand Rapids Public Museum from March 30-April 8. Not to mention, they've extended their hours until 8p.m. They will be closed on Sunday, April 1 for Easter.

Wouldn't it be great to tell your friends that you spent your vacation with Dragons, Unicorns and Mermaids? Free hands-on activities will be available so your kids can take a fun souvenir home.

How about traveling out-of-this-world without ever leaving Grand Rapids? That's exactly what you can do thanks to extended hours at the Chaffee Planetarium.

You can also become a water droplet in Water's Extreme Journey. This allows visitors to explore the watershed and learn about why conservation water is so important.

For more information visit grpm.org

 

