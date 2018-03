GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Three people ended up in the Grand River Wednesday afternoon when their boat got too close to the Fish Ladder dam.

Eric Hammer King sent FOX 17 this video of the incident that happened about 2:00 p.m.

Three people were on the boat that got stuck in the current at the base of the dam. The boat spun and eventually threw the three people into the water. They were able to swim to safety.

The boat flipped and has been recovered by the Grand Rapids Fire Department.