Campshare: a rental service for the casual camper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's now a rental service that gives casual campers the ultimate camping experience in West Michigan, without having to buy all the necessary equipment or deal with the hard work of set-up and tear-down.

Campshare is a camper rental service based in Muskegon that supplies families with a camper, along with all the supplies needed for a successful camping trip.

There's no need to worry about picking up the camper or having to buy a bunch of camping supplies; Campshare takes care of camper delivery, set up, tear down, and pick up. All customers need to bring with them is linens and food for the duration of their trip.

The renting process is simple: go to their website and select a camper. Once a camper is selected, choose any campground located in Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana or Ottawa County.

Once the camper and dates are chosen, just show up to the campsite on the days reserved for the trip and enjoy the camping trip!

To make a camper reservation, or to learn more about their services, visit letscampshare.com.