Cider Week Grand Rapids coming in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The community will be able to sip on a variety of ciders from 10 different countries May 13-19 as Cider Week GR returns to Grand Rapids.

Michigan is the third largest producer of apples in the United States and according the Michigan Apple Committee 60 percent of the apples grown in Michigan are within 10 miles of Grand Rapids.

The week-long event will include West Michigan tap takeovers and a hard cider festival on the Gillett Bridge on May 19 from 1 - 5 p.m.

Tickets for the festival range in price from $10-25 and are now on sale.

Those attending the festival will be able to purchase ciders from 11 different Michigan cideries, listening to West Michigan bands and eat some local cuisine.