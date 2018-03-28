Farewell, Puritans: Harvard nixes reference from school song

Posted 12:43 PM, March 28, 2018, by

CAMBRIDGE, MA - FEBRUARY 21: Harvard University students walk through the campus (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A diversity task force at Harvard University is booting a reference to “Puritans” from the school’s official song.

The song known as “Fair Harvard” previously ended with the lines “Be the herald of light, and the bearer of love, till the stock of the Puritans die.”

But on Tuesday the school’s Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging said it will now end, “Till the stars in the firmament die.”

The Ivy League school chose the new line after seeking suggestions from students, staff and alumni. The final pick came from a 1984 graduate.

Officials said the old line wrongly tied the school to “ethnic lineage and to the rise and fall of racial groupings.”

The task force received 168 suggested replacements. A panel of professors and alumni chose the winner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s