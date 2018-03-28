Horse dragged to death along five miles of Oklahoma roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Police in Shawnee, Oklahoma are investigating what appears to be a disturbing and extreme case of animal abuse.

They were called around 5 a.m. on Sunday to the area of Highway 177 and MacArthur to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“The officers went out there and seen that there was a bunch of blood and drag marks,” Cpl. Vivian Lozano with the Shawnee Police Department told KFOR.

They discovered a trail of blood that led all the way to the southeast of the town of Dale, about five miles away. At the end of that trail of blood was a dead horse.

Police said it appears the horse was dragged the entire way.

“That’s what it looks like," Lozano said. "It’s still under investigation. We don’t have very many details on it. But, yes, unfortunately."

Much of the mess has since been cleaned up, but cell phone video someone posted to Facebook showed the trail of carnage along Highway 177.

It also clearly shows the horse lying along the side of the road where it was finally dumped.

It happened sometime either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Right now, police do not have any leads. They’re asking for the public’s help while they try to figure out if someone did this to the animal on purpose.

“It could’ve been an accident and they not realize it," Lozano said. "Or, if it was intentional then, yes, the charges will be brought up against them."