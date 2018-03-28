Michigan State’s Bridges headed to NBA draft

DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Joshua Langford #1 celebrates with Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half against the Bucknell Bison in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State star Miles Bridges is skipping his final two seasons of eligibility and entering the NBA draft.

The school announced Bridges’ departure Wednesday. It came as no surprise after a fine season in which he was named a second-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Bridges weighed the idea of going pro last year as well, but he decided to stay in school, turning this season’s team into a national title contender. Michigan State won the Big Ten but lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Syracuse.

There’s been no announcement yet on the future of Spartans freshman Jaren Jackson, who could go even higher than Bridges in the draft if he decides to enter.

