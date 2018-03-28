Mom and fiance’ convicted in death of 4-year-old girl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Verdicts are in in Kalamazoo for a couple charged in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Desaray Thompson, 4, died in July 2017 from asphyxiation, while her mom, Kelly Ballinger, and her fiance’, Matthew Longenecker, smoked methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

The couple were tried by separate juries. The jury trying Longenecker came back with a verdict on Tuesday, but the judge sealed it until Wednesday, when the jury reached a verdict on Ballinger.

Wednesday, Ballinger was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Abuse, 1st degree and possession of methamphetamine.

Longenecker was convicted of Murder, 1st degree, Child Abuse, 1st degree, and possession of methamphetamine.

They will be sentenced at a later date.