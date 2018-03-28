Mt. Wing-suvius set to blow minds and tastebuds at Fifth Third Ballpark this summer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – The summer is looking hot, especially with Mt. Wing-suvius about to erupt at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The mixture of mac ‘n cheese, beer cheese and buffalo chicken filling the center of a tower of onion rings is this year’s winner of the West Michigan Whitecaps Fan Food Vote.

Team officials say is was close between the volcano of goodness submitted by John King of Lansing, and The Grub Glove, another mixture of mac ‘n cheese and buffalo chicken served in a waffle cone. The healthiest food option, the Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!, came in third.

Also included on this year’s ballpark menu:

The Westsider : A half-pound cheddar-infused kielbasa sausage, wrapped in bacon, fried, and served on a sub bun.

: A half-pound cheddar-infused kielbasa sausage, wrapped in bacon, fried, and served on a sub bun. The Swimmin’ Pig: The 7oz. Pork Chop Sandwich is back, but only for 25 games and only 25 sandwiches will be available at each. The games are Opening Day and then every Thursday, Friday and Saturday home game.

The 7oz. Pork Chop Sandwich is back, but only for 25 games and only 25 sandwiches will be available at each. The games are Opening Day and then every Thursday, Friday and Saturday home game. Spicy Boneless Wings : Three flavors – Wimpy, Near Death and Death Nectar.

: Three flavors – Wimpy, Near Death and Death Nectar. The Big Wheel : Two 1/3 burgers and a split Johnsonville bratwurst with cheese, onion and lettuce on top.

: Two 1/3 burgers and a split Johnsonville bratwurst with cheese, onion and lettuce on top. Asian Noodle Bowls : Yakisoba or Lo Mein, with choice of Coconut Lime or Thai broth.

: Yakisoba or Lo Mein, with choice of Coconut Lime or Thai broth. Deep Fried Bananas Fosters Cheesecake Bites : Served with caramel dipping sauce.

: Served with caramel dipping sauce. Shipwrecked : A new drink – Captain Morgan White, Captain Morgan Spiced, Blue Curacao and more in a 64 oz. fish bowl.

: A new drink – Captain Morgan White, Captain Morgan Spiced, Blue Curacao and more in a 64 oz. fish bowl. Brew City Fries : Natural-cut style pub fries.

: Natural-cut style pub fries. Cheese Curds: Beer-battered and deep-fried.

The 25th season of the West Michigan Whitecaps opens on Thursday, April 5.