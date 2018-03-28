× Petition language submitted to recall Bedford Township supervisor

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Calhoun County Election Commission will meet April 9 to review the language of petitions filed Wednesday to recall Bedford Charter Township Supervisor Adam Heikkila.

The County Clerk-Elections Office says it received Recall Petition Language from registered elector Kraig Dingman, and Michigan election law requires the Elections Commission to review the language of the petitions before they can be circulated. Dingman is a Battle Creek resident.

The recall wording submitted to the County Clerk’s Marshall office states:

1) Adam Heikkila has consistently failed to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the office of

Supervisor of Bedford Charter Township. Adam Heikkila refuses to keep business hours at the

Township Office and is not available for residents to walk in and speak with him.

2) Adam Heikkila’s actions as Bedford Township Supervisor make him unfit to hold such office. Upon

being elected into office as the Township Supervisor, Adam Heikkila told Township employees to

dismiss an ordinance violation case pending against him.

3) On January 12, 2017, Adam Heikkila was threatened with being arrested by the Battle Creek Police at

the Township offices due to his disorderly conduct towards Township employees. On February 22,

2018, a police report was made documenting Adam Heikkila’s belligerent language against a

Township trustee and veiled threats of, “You will or else” and “I’ll sit by your desk and watch every

move you make.”

4) Adam Heikkila has established a pattern of intimidating and threatening behavior which has created a

hostile environment for both Township employees and residents.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 9, in the Board of Commissioners’ Chambers, on the third floor of the Calhoun County Building, at 315 West Green Street in Marshall.

The county says the hearing will determine whether reason stated in the petition is factual and clearly explained: “The hearing is NOT for the purpose of debating the merit of the allegations. The Commission does not have the authority to rule on the reasons for recall…”.

The county says 734 valid signatures would be required to initiate a recall of Heikkila.

The Calhoun County Elections Commission is comprised of the county clerk, county treasurer, and the Chief Probate Judge.