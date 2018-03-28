Police investigate shooting in NW Grand Rapids

Posted 3:31 PM, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:13PM, March 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police are investigating a shooting on the northwest side of Grand Rapids.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. near Fremont Avenue and Nagold Street.

Police tell our crew at the scene that they were called regarding a complaint of a fight between two women. A man then got involved and shots were fired.

No one was hit by the shots and there are no reports of injuries. Police say that one person has been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made at this point.

Police say they recovered a firearm from the roof of a nearby home.  One vehicle has also been impounded.

We'll have more details when they become available.

