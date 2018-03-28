Treatment options for Genito-Urinary Syndrome of Menopause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Approximately 40 to 70 percent of women experience symptoms released to Genito-Urinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM.) These symptoms can seriously affect a woman's quality of life, causing them think that suffering is a part of growing older. It doesn't have to be that way! With treatment, women can live through their normal lives while going through menopause.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health

During the several years before and all the years after menopause, low estrogen can cause symptoms to develop throughout the body. GSM refers to the issues caused by lack of estrogen in the tissues of the bladder and vagina. Without estrogen many changes can occur, and the resulting symptoms can include:

Vaginal dryness.

Vaginal burning.

Lack of lubrication.

Pain with sex.

Bladder urgency.

Pain with urination.

Frequent bladder infections.

Fortunately, there are treatment options for the symptoms of GSM. Of course nothing is as good as the estrogen the body produces naturally, but the following treatments with estrogen supplements will help:

Vaginal Estrogen: cream, ring, pill

Vaginal DHEA

Oral Osphemifene

Oral Estrogen

Patch Estrogen

Vaginal Moisturizers

Vaginal Lubricants

If you're experiencing any symptoms of GMS, see your healthcare provider, or make an appointment with the specialists at SHMG Midlife and Menopause Clinic. GSM is very treatable, and there is no need to suffer anymore!

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.