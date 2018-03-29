3 missing and endangered children in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Police Department is searching for three young children considered to be missing and endangered.

Early Thursday evening, police announced that they are looking for the following:

Nehemiah Sweet, age 6, who has brown/dark, shorter length hair, maybe an inch long.

Benjamin Sweet, age 5, who has dirty blond hair, not long but a little wavy, probably an inch long.

Mila Sweet, age 2, who has blonde, shoulder length hair.

Police said the three children are believed to be with their mother, Audra Sue Sweet, age 32, and father, Adam Wayne Sweet, also 32.

It is believed that the parents may be driving a silver Ford Escape SUV with a faded temporary license plate.

Anybody with any information about either the parents or the children is being asked to contact Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195 immediately.