Chinese space station could make April Fool’s descent

LANSING, Mich- The Tiangong-1 Space Station has been racing around Earth for 7 years, but the Chinese space craft is just days away from falling back down to Earth, and Southern Michigan could be in its crosshairs.

There are still a lot of unknowns. Officials say it could fall anytime between now and Monday, with the most likely chance being on April Fool’s Day.

Thursday, Governor Rick Snyder activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center to monitor the reentry. Although experts stress it’s highly unlikely any of the space debris will make it to the Earth’s surface.

“It’s very slim that we are going to be impacted by this,” says Capt. Chris Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management & Homeland Security. “The odds of somebody getting hit by this or having property damaged by this are slim.”

Launched in 2011, the failing space station has been de-orbiting for weeks and now the State of Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring its descent, with Michigan as a potential target.

“We have to be prepared. Because if we fail to prepare then we are preparing to fail. And that’s not a risk that we can take," says Kelenske.

If it does break apart in the Michigan night sky, it will look like a shooting star. And there are a lot of factors and variables that determine when and where it could make an impact.

“I would suspect that minus 2 hours to impact we should have a better gauge about where it is going. It’s a very large area that will be impacted from 43 degrees North latitude to 43 degrees south latitude," says Kelenske.

If debris does land in Michigan, the last thing you want to do is go near it, the material could be highly toxic.

“It’s important that they not touch it because hydrazine which is the fuel for that space station could be on some of the objects that are there. It’s a hazardous material. And we want to make sure that nobody gets sick from that.”

Experts believe the space station will become space debris on April 1st, they are thinking sometime around 4:30 am. However pinpointing the time is very difficult.

You can follow the Chinese space craft as it zips around the Earth on the Aerospace website.