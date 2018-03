× Detroit Tigers home opener postponed due to weather

DETROIT, Mich. – An earlier start to the baseball season is not fooling Mother Nature.

The Detroit Tigers home opener for this afternoon has been postponed due to the weather. It has been rescheduled to Friday afternoon at 1:10 p.m.

Anyone with paid tickets for today’s game can use them tomorrow or can exchange them for any other home game this season.

