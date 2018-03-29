Missing man’s dog helps police in search in Oceana Co.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they found a missing man overnight with the help of the man’s dog.

Police were sent to Crystal Township in Oceana County Wednesday on reports that a 63-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease had taken his dog for a walk and had not returned. His wife called police after he hadn’t returned in hours.

Police and fire personnel searched for the man. A MSP K9 unit also assisted.

Late in the evening, troopers noticed a dog with a leash on the side of a road. The dog matched the description of the missing man’s dog. The dog then waited for the troopers and led the troopers into the woods. They found the man just after midnight, where he had fallen.

The man was treated by Oceana County EMS and taken back to his home. Police credit the man’s “smart and loyal canine companion” in the rescue.