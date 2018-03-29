Smile with confidence again with help from Midwest Implant Surgery Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nice smile is something that makes you feel confident and better about yourself, but if you have missing teeth or other dental issues, those feelings can be lost.

The Midwest Implant Surgery Center wants to help you gain back your confidence by providing a variety of surgical options to fix your smile. They offer single tooth replacement, multiple teeth replacement, full mouth reconstruction, and more.

Leigh Ann went to one of their offices to learn more about the process of how the implants work, and how they're installed.

Midwest Implant Surgery Center has clinics in the following locations:

S. 2020 Division Avenue, Grand Rapids

2064 Baldwin Street, Jenison

4025 West Main Street, Suite 102, Kalamazoo

For more information on treatments, implants, other services, or to schedule an appointment, call (616)-421-4257.