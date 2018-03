FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least 30 dogs have perished in a fire at a boarding kennel in Fruitport Township Friday morning.

Authorities tell FOX 17 that they fire broke near Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Nunica just before 5 a.m.

It is unknown how many dogs were inside the barn at the time of the fire.

The owners of the kennel are working to contact the owners of the pets that died in this fire.

This is a developing story.