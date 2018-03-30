Chicago, Ann Arbor mayors wager on Final Four game

Photo from Zingerman's Instagram Page

CHICAGO (AP) — The mayors of Chicago and Ann Arbor have made a friendly wager on the Final Four NCAA men’s basketball game between Loyola University and the University of Michigan.

The Ramblers and Wolverines play Saturday in San Antonio for the chance to go to the tournament final.

The mayors are betting local delicacies on the outcome of the game. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he’ll send Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor corned beef and pastrami from Manny’s Deli if Loyola loses. Taylor says he’ll send Emanuel the Georgia Reuben sandwich from Zingerman’s Deli if Michigan loses.

The losing mayor will make a donation to a charity of the winning mayor’s choice.

Emanuel says Chicago is united behind 11th-seed Loyola. Taylor says 3rd-seed Michigan is “the best of college athletics.”

