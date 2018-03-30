× Easter fun for everyone, sensory-friendly event planned Sunday

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — There will be a special event on Sunday for children with Autism or sensory sensitivity so that they can pay a visit to the Easter Bunny.

Hosted by Centria Healthcare, kids and their families can visit the Easter Bunny at the Rivertown Crossing in Grandville from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

This event begins before the mall officially opens so that there are shorter lines and less noise to make children with sensory sensitivity feel more comfortable.