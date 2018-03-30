Fremont students ditch buses, hitch rides on tractors

FREMONT, Mich. — This week students at Fremont High School ditched the bus to hitch a different ride to school.

Thursday was the high school’s annual Ride Your Tractor to School Day and over 35 tractors rolled onto school grounds with students ready for another day of learning.

The tradition began 14 years ago when a group of kids decided to drive their tractors to school and it has been an annual occurrence ever since.

A student told FOX 17 it is fun to be a part of this tradition that has because such a big part of the community.