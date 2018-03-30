Police: 3 women killed in Detroit crash were from Muskegon

Posted 2:37 PM, March 30, 2018, by

Photo from FOX 2 Detroit

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The three women killed in a crash near Detroit Thursday morning have been identified as Muskegon residents.

The Redford Township Police Department says that  Mia Dorris, 50, her daughter Jatia McGough, 30, and Raeniquah Watson, 22, were all killed in the one-vehicle crash.

Police say that the three women were in a 2008 Kia Optima, traveling at high speeds, when they lost control and struck a pole in the median of Telegraph Road at West Chicago.  They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the don’t know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and they are looking for witnesses to the events leading up to the crash.

