Deadly officer-involved shooting in Wyoming

Posted 8:48 PM, March 30, 2018, by

WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is now leading the investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Wyoming on Friday.

Wyoming authorities say officers were sent to Resurrection Cemetery near 44th Street and Clyde Park around 5:40 p.m. on reports of a possible suicidal subject in the area.

Authorities say responding officers made contact with the subject, who then produced a gun.  Authorities say shots were fired, with the subject later pronounced dead.  There are no reports of any officers being injured as of this writing.

Authorities say it is still unclear how the deceased was injured during the shooting, part of the on-going investigation into Friday evening.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is now leading the investigation, standard protocol in a shooting of this nature.

This is a developing story.

