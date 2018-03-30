Police looking for break-in suspects in Branch County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking Branch County residents to be on the lookout for suspicious people or vehicle after a string of breaking and entering incidents.

The latest happened sometime between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adolph Road in Union Township. Michigan State Police say that a suspect or suspects kicked in two entry doors of a home and one entry door into a detached garage. Police say that jewelry was stolen, but believe the suspect may have been looking for firearms.

Police say there have been other breaking and entering complaints in the area over the past two days.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police in Coldwater at 269-558-0500.