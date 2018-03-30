Police looking for break-in suspects in Branch County

Posted 11:03 AM, March 30, 2018, by

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking Branch County residents to be on the lookout for suspicious people or vehicle after a string of breaking and entering incidents.

The latest happened sometime between midnight and 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Adolph Road in Union Township. Michigan State Police say that a suspect or suspects kicked in two entry doors of a home and one entry door into a detached garage. Police say that jewelry was stolen, but believe the suspect may have been looking for firearms.

Police say there have been other breaking and entering complaints in the area over the past two days.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police in Coldwater at 269-558-0500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s