Rain, snow, & wind Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN- All the people on spring break last year were jealous of our weather at home, because last year at this time, it was much warmer. That's the total opposite this year, with a few more tastes of winter holding on.

By Saturday late morning into the afternoon, we're going to be dealing with a wet mix of rain and snow. First and foremost, this is a rain event tomorrow. Temperatures are going to warm up into the afternoon, but there may be a few hazards from heavy, wet snow falling early on. The pavement surface is much too warm for this to accumulate in most locations (unless the heavy rate of snowfall overcomes that near bridges/overpasses.) Our main hurdle will be brief visibility issues as the wind is very strong as well.

By the afternoon, temperatures are significantly warmer. Any snow that has fallen will have melted long ago. Very strong southerly winds will drive our temperatures near 50 by the afternoon.

This will be the biggest impact for everyone in West Michigan tomorrow. The wind is going to be VERY strong throughout much of the day. South winds will eventually turn to the west by the evening, but sustained winds between 25-35 mph are expected with wind gusts over 50 mph possible! Expect a wind advisory and some power outages possible for tomorrow.

A recap: snow mixes in during the morning (best chance for it to stick for a little while will be to the NE.: Anything that sticks will melt by the afternoon. Wind gusts over 50 mph are expected in many locations as well.