Trino is back for the largest magic performance of the year at Fountain Street Church on Saturday, April 7.

Watch the video above for a sneak peak at one of the tricks he'll be performing at the show.

Fountain Street Church is located at 24 Fountain Street North East.

The show starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.