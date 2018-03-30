It has been a weird week at FOX 17. Here are this week's Friday Funnies.
Weird Week of Friday Funnies
-
Community members to stand in solidarity with former softball coach
-
The Friday Funnies of 2017
-
Kalamazoo doctor detained by I.C.E. to appear before a judge next week
-
After threat, Walker school to remain closed through Friday
-
Mar. 23, 2018: Jill McMahon, Ross Park Elementary
-
-
Mar. 16, 2018: Tim Roush, Starr Elementary
-
Gov’t. shutdown looms; blame game already in full swing
-
Dec. 15, 2017: Friday Funnies
-
Trump wishes Rob Porter well after resignation
-
Worst of bad US flu season finally over as illnesses decline
-
-
Joe Kopecek signs off from FOX 17 Friday
-
Fox military analyst says network makes him ashamed
-
Michigan State board to meet after president’s resignation