West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science remains closed after email threat

WALKER, Mich. — The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science remains closed after an email threat was sent to the school on Wednesday.

Officials say there has been no signs of a physical threat at the school, which is at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Leonard Street NW. No weapons have been seen or found.

A 15-year-old was take n into custody in connection to the incident.

Officials tell FOX 17, students will be able to pick up their belongings from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Monday, but they’ll need to check-in with the office.