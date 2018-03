Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Michigan Wolverines are in San Antonio, ready for their Final Four matchup against the Loyola Ramblers.

The Wolverines play at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Michigan coach John Beilein met with the media Thursday. Watch his interview above.

FOX 17's Jason Hutton will have live reports from San Antonio on Friday and throughout the weekend.