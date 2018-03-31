× GRPD: Alcohol may’ve factored into car/train crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say alcohol may’ve contributed to a car/train crash Friday night on the city’s northwest side.

The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on the tracks that cross Ann Street, between Alpine and Will avenues.

The GRPD told FOX 17 on Saturday a preliminary investigation reveals the train signals were properly working when the car allegedly failed to stop, and slammed into the train.

“Witnesses helped the driver out of the vehicle, as it had some smoke coming from it,” said Officer Josh Cudney in a written statement. “The vehicle did not catch fire.”

But the front of the car was demolished. As for the CSX train, investigators say they found no damage to it. They have reviewed video of the accident that was recorded on the train’s cameras, according to Cudney:

“The driver was not cited or arrested. The speed of the vehicle that hit the train is currently unknown.”

However, the investigation continues.

Police say the driver was taken to a hospital, with “non-life threatening” injuries.

Officer Cudney also said alcohol may’ve been a factor in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released by police.