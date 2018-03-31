× GRPD subscribes to FirstNet, boosting first-responder communications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is subscribing to the country’s first nationwide public-safety communications platform.

The GRPD calls FirstNet a “much-needed technology upgrade” for first responders, something that will help officers stay connected to the critical information they need, according to a news release. “And it will help ensure we can easily and quickly communicate with one another during everyday situations, big events or emergencies.”

The communications system is built with AT&T technology in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.

The Grand Rapids Police say they based their decision to join FirstNet on three factors:

· Groundbreaking Technology – FirstNet is the only nationwide platform that gives first responders priority and preemption that’s always on. That means we’ll have access to the connection we need – even when the network is congested. This will help us keep ourselves and those we serve safe and secure. We look forward to taking advantage of additional mission-critical capabilities as the technology advances.

· System Reliability – FirstNet is the only system purpose-built to the high standards of public safety based on an understanding of our needs. Plus, AT&T will be held accountable by the First Responder Network Authority to deliver on their commitment to design and build a solution that meets our needs for years to come.

· Affordability with No Speed Limits – We demand a lot. But we can’t pay a lot. FirstNet gives us the mission-critical capabilities we need with the affordability we require. And our access to the important information we need will never be throttled anywhere in the country.

The GRPD says, “As more agenices join FirstNet, it will drive a greater level of interoperability for public safety, helping up communicate across agencies, jurisdictions and even state lines.”

“FirstNet is the exclusive communications platform built with AT&T for public safety, inspired by public safety – there is no substitution for this network that they fought for,” said First Responder Network Authority CEO Mike Poth. “We look forward to supporting the Grand Rapids Police Department’s use of FirstNet, making sure it delivers what they need, when they need it.”