Grand Rapids, Mich.– Grab your friends for an afternoon of pampering, as the Lions and Rabbits Beauty Expo is going on Saturday.
The event starts at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lions and Rabbits in Grand Rapids.
The show features some of the city’s boutiques, salons, and health businesses.
Admission is free to the public, for more information or to purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.