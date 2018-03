× Look in the sky; Last blue moon until 2020

Grand Rapids, Mich. –The blue moon will be at it’s best view around 7 a.m. Saturday.

If you’re a blue moon fan you don’t want to miss this.

A blue moon is when there’s more than one full moon in a single calendar month.

This is the second blue moon of the 2018 calendar year.

It will also be the last until the year 2020.