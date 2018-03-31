× Oakfield Township fire guts house, attached garage

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First a garage caught on fire in Oakfield Township on Saturday night, and then it spread to the attached house.

That was around 9:29 p.m., and it wasn’t long before both structures were engulfed in flames, say Kent County dispatchers. About 45 minutes later, Dispatch Authority said “there’s probably not much” left of either the house or the garage.

The location was the 12,800 block of Podunk Avenue in Oakfield Township, in the northeast part of the county, west of Greenville.

Everyone got out safely. What caused the fire will be investigated.