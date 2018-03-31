× Sam’s Club recalling canned chicken

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Sam’s Club is recalling canned chicken that might contain pieces of hard plastic mixed in with the meat.

Two customers reported plastic pieces in cans this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The cans of chunk chicken breast were sold under the Member’s Mark brand at Sam’s Club nationwide and online.

The recall affects more than 96,000 pounds of the chicken.

The manufacturer said the cans should be discarded or returned for a refund.