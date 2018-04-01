× Easter brunches happening across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There are many different brunches going on around the West Michigan area.

Gander’s will be offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Old Goat if offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids eat free at The Melting Pot from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wheelhouse will have brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Easter bunny will also be there to take pictures.

Mazzo’s will have a full brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lake House and Holiday Inn in Muskegon also offering a special Easter meal.