Easter brunches happening across West Michigan

Posted 3:54 AM, April 1, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– There are many different brunches going on around the West Michigan area.

Gander’s will be offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Old Goat if offering brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids eat free at The Melting Pot from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wheelhouse will have brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Easter bunny will also be there to take pictures.

Mazzo’s will have a full brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lake House and Holiday Inn in Muskegon also offering a special Easter meal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s