Families discuss holiday traditions at Easter brunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Businesses across West Michigan hosted celebrations for Easter Sunday. Many restaurants featured brunches or dinners for families.

The Melting Pot in Grand Rapids gave kids free meals and the Wheelhouse in Grand Rapids had the Easter bunny stop by for pictures.

“It’s just a neat experience seeing them, seeing their faces light up, whenever they see the Easter bunny,” said Ryan Crawford of Ada.

Crawford, his wife Tammy, and their 18-month-old twins had Easter brunch at the Wheelhouse Sunday. He said one of his favorite parts was seeing his children’s mixed emotions [seeing the Easter bunny].

“To see the different personalities,” said Crawford. “Keeping the same kind of family traditions, and getting to start them with my own family has been really exciting so far this morning.”

Crawford said it’s important to remember what the holiday is about as well. “Always been a Christian, so it’s a big day as far as the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We’re just excited to impart that tradition on them.”

While not forgetting to have some fun throughout the entire Easter Sunday.

“From here, we were actually going to go to Church, and enjoy Easter Mass,” said Crawford. Then from there, we were going to go to our house and see what the Easter bunny left the kids, and try to do our first Easter egg hunt.”

Tammy Crawford said the family is leaving one Easter tradition for possibly next year, when the kids are a little older.

“Being from Louisiana, we call it pocking. You take your eggs, you hold the egg, and you have to pop it on the other egg, and whoever’s egg cracks is not the winner. So you continue to go until that person who hasn’t had a cracked egg to the very end,” said Tammy. “Hopefully next year, they’ll be old enough to play.”