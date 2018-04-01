× Family and pets escape house fire Sunday afternnon

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich– A family in Algoma Township managed to get out safely when their house caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 11000 block of Kenalex Court.

Fire crews from Algoma Township, Alpine Township, Sparta Township and Rockford helped put out the flames for several hours, according to the Algoma Township Fire Chief.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however there is damaged to both the home and the attached garage.

According to neighbors, the family was also able to get their pets and vehicles out safely.