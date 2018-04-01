× MSP asks for public’s help solving guns and bow burglary

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary that occurred more than five months ago.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police’s Marshall Post are investigating a breaking and entering complaint of a pole barn in Calhoun County back on Oct. 20, 2017. Stolen from the property at that time were a camouflaged Bowtech Diamond Iceman compound bow, a single shot H&R 410 shotgun and a single shot Ithaca 12-gauge “Super Single” shotgun with lever action.

It has been several months since the theft and police are now seeking the public’s help in recovering the stolen items.

If anyone has any information that could forward the investigation or aid in the recovery of the stolen items, please contact the Michigan State Police’s Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.